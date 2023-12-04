What song is playing in GTA 6 Trailer 1? The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is here and it's got a classic song backing the reveal.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been revealed with a new trailer showing off the world that players will be diving into in 2025. But one question has been on players’ minds since watching it: what song is playing in the GTA 6 trailer?

What song is playing in the GTA 6 trailer?

The song that is playing in the GTA 6 reveal trailer is called Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty. This reveal trailer originally released on December 4, 2023 after Rockstar moved the reveal date up a day following leaks. As for the song by Tom Petty, you can check it out in the YouTube video below.

Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty was originally released in 1989 as part of the album, Full Moon Fever. While the duration of the song is over four minutes, Rockstar has used just a small snippet of the track in order to fit the 90 second trailer.

It’s not unusual for Rockstar to use high profile songs in its reveal trailers for Grand Theft Auto. In the trailer for Michael from GTA 5, Rockstar used Radio Ga Ga by Queen. While we're talking about trivia, the GTA 6 reveal trailer also seems to confirm that the game will feature a female protagonist.

But now that you know what song is playing in the GTA 6 reveal trailer, you can add it to your Spotify playlist and start thinking about what other songs might be on the in-game radio in Grand Theft Auto 6. Be sure to keep it locked to our Grand Theft Auto 6 page as we bring you more information on Rockstar Games' next massive hit.