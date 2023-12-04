GTA 6 will feature a female protagonist The first trailer for GTA 6 introduces Lucia, the first woman protagonist in the modern Grand Theft Auto series.

Rockstar Games decided to release the trailer for GTA 6 a day early after leakers began to spread it around on social media. The narrative-focused trailer invites players to a modern day Vice City and features all the hijinx of Florida. It also reveals the game’s two protagonists, which includes Lucia, the first woman protagonist in a modern Grand Theft Auto game.

The first trailer for GTA 6 opens with a woman named Lucia, who is an inmate at a Vice City Prison. After being asked if she knows why she’s there, she replies “bad luck, I guess.” The trailer goes on to show her and her significant other team up to do a bit of crime. We see them fleeing the police, and entering a convenience store with bandanas on and weapons drawn. “The only way we’re going to get through this is by sticking together,” she says later on in the trailer.

While die-hard fans of the series will know that the original Grand Theft Auto had selectable female protagonist, GTA 6’s Lucia will be the first woman protagonist in a mainline entry since the franchise made the jump to open-world with GTA 3. For everything you need to know about GTA 6, Shacknews is the place to be.