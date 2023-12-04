New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

GTA 6 will feature a female protagonist

The first trailer for GTA 6 introduces Lucia, the first woman protagonist in the modern Grand Theft Auto series.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Rockstar Games decided to release the trailer for GTA 6 a day early after leakers began to spread it around on social media. The narrative-focused trailer invites players to a modern day Vice City and features all the hijinx of Florida. It also reveals the game’s two protagonists, which includes Lucia, the first woman protagonist in a modern Grand Theft Auto game.

The first trailer for GTA 6 opens with a woman named Lucia, who is an inmate at a Vice City Prison. After being asked if she knows why she’s there, she replies “bad luck, I guess.” The trailer goes on to show her and her significant other team up to do a bit of crime. We see them fleeing the police, and entering a convenience store with bandanas on and weapons drawn. “The only way we’re going to get through this is by sticking together,” she says later on in the trailer.

While die-hard fans of the series will know that the original Grand Theft Auto had selectable female protagonist, GTA 6’s Lucia will be the first woman protagonist in a mainline entry since the franchise made the jump to open-world with GTA 3. For everything you need to know about GTA 6, Shacknews is the place to be.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola