GTA 6 heads back to Vice City in 2025

Following a Monday afternoon leak, Rockstar Games posted the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer hours before its scheduled post.
Ozzie Mejia
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games had a grand plan to kick off Tuesday morning with the premiere of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Unfortunately, halfway through Monday, leaks of the trailer began springing up across social media. With the damage done, Rockstar threw up its hands and released the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer early. From the looks of it, the game is going back to the series' old Vice City stomping grounds.

Grand Theft Auto 6 takes players through the glamorous beachfronts of the Vice City landscape and the nearby neighborhoods. Denizens and tourists can be seen partying and wild phenomena like alligators roaming the streets and shops can be spotted. As speculated, there is a female main character present, but it appears that GTA 6 is moving towards dual protagonists in a story that's inspired by the crime spree of Bonnie and Clyde. However, it looks like other gangs are starting to descend upon Vice City in search of the main characters.

Grand Theft Auto 6's main characters

Source: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games had originally set a trailer premiere date of Tuesday, December 5. However, Monday afternoon saw a now-suspended Twitter (X) account leak the trailer in full to the social media network. By the time the account was taken down, other channels had begun spreading the trailer to the point that containment was no longer possible.

There's a lot of time to speculate on the story and piece together what's happening. Grand Theft Auto 6 has a 2025 release window. There are no platforms listed, but expect it to release on PC and current-gen consoles. We'll be reacting to this trailer on Shacknews shortly, so keep an eye on the Shacknews YouTube channel for more on this story.

