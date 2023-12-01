GTA 6 trailer will arrive next week Rockstar Games has confirmed a December 5 premiere date for the GTA 6 trailer.

Rockstar Games recently confirmed that the first trailer for GTA 6 would arrive in early december, igniting speculation around if the trailer would premiere at The Game Awards on December 7, sometime before, or sometime after. After roughly a month of theorizing, Rockstar Games has made its plans abundantly clear. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on Tuesday, December 5, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET.

Rockstar Games casually shared an image on its social media channels this morning to confirm the news. It depicts an orange skyline with the silhouettes of palm trees and seagulls. Beneath the Rockstar logo simply reads “Trailer 1. Tuesday, December 5. 9a.m. ET.” With that, we’ll only have to wait four days before our first official look at GTA 6, arguably the most highly-anticipated game of the known future.

Fans wasted no time trying to glean even the smallest details about GTA 6 from the new image posted by Rockstar. The palm trees and seagulls point to a tropical setting, reinforcing the existing theory that the next Grand Theft Auto game will take players back to Vice City.

With GTA 5 passing its tenth anniversary earlier this fall, we’re finally inching closer to the latest information about its sequel. For the latest news on GTA 6, stick with us here on Shacknews.