New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

GTA 6 trailer will arrive next week

Rockstar Games has confirmed a December 5 premiere date for the GTA 6 trailer.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Rockstar Games recently confirmed that the first trailer for GTA 6 would arrive in early december, igniting speculation around if the trailer would premiere at The Game Awards on December 7, sometime before, or sometime after. After roughly a month of theorizing, Rockstar Games has made its plans abundantly clear. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on Tuesday, December 5, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET.

Rockstar Games casually shared an image on its social media channels this morning to confirm the news. It depicts an orange skyline with the silhouettes of palm trees and seagulls. Beneath the Rockstar logo simply reads “Trailer 1. Tuesday, December 5. 9a.m. ET.” With that, we’ll only have to wait four days before our first official look at GTA 6, arguably the most highly-anticipated game of the known future.

Fans wasted no time trying to glean even the smallest details about GTA 6 from the new image posted by Rockstar. The palm trees and seagulls point to a tropical setting, reinforcing the existing theory that the next Grand Theft Auto game will take players back to Vice City.

With GTA 5 passing its tenth anniversary earlier this fall, we’re finally inching closer to the latest information about its sequel. For the latest news on GTA 6, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola