Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) lowers FY 2024 revenue forecast Take-Two Interactive's forecast for the full fiscal year is well below analyst expectations.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), one of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers, has released its earnings report for Q3 2024. In addition to showing a beat on earnings and revenue, the company provided some guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. Despite a rather fruitful quarter, Take-Two has lowered its guidance for FY 2024.

Take-Two Interactive shared its updated guidance for the fiscal year in its Q3 2024 earnings report. While analysts were originally predicting $5.5 billion for Take-Two’s full-year revenue, the publisher is now forecasting somewhere in the range of $5.27 to $5.32 billion. The company particularly cites a decrease in sales of mobile ads and NBA 2K24 as leading causes for the change in outlook.

We are reducing our outlook for the year to reflect these factors, as well as a planned release moving out of the fourth quarter, and increased marketing for Zynga’s new hit mobile game, Match Factory!, which we believe will enable us to scale the title meaningfully. Our revised Net Bookings forecast is $5.25 to $5.3 billion.

Despite the lowered guidance, there was still plenty of good news to be found in Take-Two’s latest report. This included the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 has surpassed 61 million copies sold. Stick with Shacknews for the latest financial news out of the gaming business.