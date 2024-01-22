WWE 2K24 revealed with March release date Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley are the WWE 2K24 cover stars.

The WWE 2K series has seen a resurgence since the franchise took a year off in 2021, and the publisher looks to carry that momentum forward into 2024. WWE 2K24 has been revealed with three different cover stars, and is set to arrive on March 8, 2024.

2K Sports revealed WWE 2K24 with a trailer that celebrates 40 years of WrestleMania. We also get our first look at the game’s Standard Edition cover, which features Cody Rhodes, as well as the Deluxe Edition cover, which is shared by Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. In the announcement post, the studio outlines everything new in 2K24.



WWE 2K24 features several franchise advancements, including 2K Showcase…of the Immortals celebrating 40 years of WrestleMania, four new match types such as Ambulance and Special Guest Referee, two new MyRISE experiences, and much more. In addition, fans can also look forward to a massive roster of more than 200* WWE Superstars and Legends including Roman Reigns, Andre the Giant, Becky Lynch, Batista, Kurt Angle, Asuka, Bret Hart, Brock Lesnar, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Chyna, and more. Incredibly realistic graphics and improved animations - with over 90% of facial expressions updated - plus improvements to Ramp cameras and Dive cameras, and the ability to move the camera during live gameplay provide the most visually impressive WWE 2K experience to date.

WWE 2K24 is less than two months away and will mark the first major sports release of the 2024 video game release calendar. Stay right here on Shacknews as we follow the latest up until the game’s launch.