WWE 2K24 revealed with March release date

The WWE 2K series has seen a resurgence since the franchise took a year off in 2021, and the publisher looks to carry that momentum forward into 2024. WWE 2K24 has been revealed with three different cover stars, and is set to arrive on March 8, 2024.
2K Sports revealed WWE 2K24 with a trailer that celebrates 40 years of WrestleMania. We also get our first look at the game’s Standard Edition cover, which features Cody Rhodes, as well as the Deluxe Edition cover, which is shared by Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. In the announcement post, the studio outlines everything new in 2K24.
WWE 2K24 is less than two months away and will mark the first major sports release of the 2024 video game release calendar. Stay right here on Shacknews as we follow the latest up until the game’s launch.
