Firaxis Games confirms next Civilization game in development as studio leads depart New studio head Heather Mazen will lead up the next Civilization game at Firaxis as previous studio head Steve Martin and XCOM creative director Jake Solomon depart.

It’s quite an interesting week at Civilization, XCOM, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games as a new game has been announced, but right alongside a shakeup in leadership at the studio. Former studio head Steve Martin and XCOM and Midnight Suns creative director Jake Solomon are leading the studio after several decades of work on its games. Meanwhile, Heather Mazen will take up the role of studio head and a new Civilization game has been confirmed to be in development.

Take-Two Interactive shared word on the goings on Firaxis regarding the management changes, as well as the confirmation of a new Civilization game in a recent press release. It was there that the studio confirmed Martin and Solomon’s departure, as well as Mazen’s promotion. In addition, it was specifically mentioned that Civilization 6 designer Ed Beach will remain with the company and be creative director of the next game.

Marvel's Midnight Suns marks Jake Solomon's last project with Firaxis after more than two decades at the studio.

Source: 2K Games

It may be of concern that XCOM and Midnight Suns creative director Jake Solomon is suddenly exiting the company. Recently, he had just spoken to the fact that he wasn’t certain when a new XCOM was coming while he was working on Midnight Suns DLC. There was also word that Midnight Suns underperformed over the holidays. However, both Take-Two Interactive and Solomon insist that the parting is on good terms. Firaxis and Take-Two thanked Solomon for his contributions and Solomon teased some idea of what comes next for him.

“I’m embarking on a new chapter; however, I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my dreams at Firaxis Games,” Solomon said in a statement. “I’m thankful to everyone who enjoyed XCOM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and to my development and publishing partners who helped bring those games to life.”

So, with Solomon out, but a new Civilization game in the works under the direction of Ed Beach and Heather Mazen, it seems Firaxis has an interesting future to keep an eye. Stay tuned for more details on Solomon, Martin, Firaxis Games, and the next Civilization game as they become available.