GTA 6 release date may reportedly slip to 2026 Following a mandate for employees to return to office, Rockstar leadership is reportedly nervous about Grand Theft Auto 6 missing the 2025 release window.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was always going to take a long time for Rockstar Games to put together, but recent setbacks have leadership worrying about it slipping out of its 2025 window and into 2026. Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of all time, players have been fervently searching and scraping for any tidbit they could get, which reportedly pushed Rockstar to mandate a return to office to tighten up on leaks. However, the dissatisfaction among devs from the move has apparently slowed things down enough to cause worry.

Word of Grand Theft Auto 6’s possible delays came via a report from Kotaku, who claims to have spoken to anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Following the release of the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (which was leaked just prior to its official release), Bloomberg reported in February that Rockstar was calling for employees to return to offices five days a week. The move was allegedly alarming to workers who were hired remotely and felt as though they were being pushed out. Rockstar claims the move was for security and quality, but sources close to the matter claimed the game is “falling behind” schedule and has leadership nervous about slipping to 2026.

Rockstar Games blew fans away with the impeccable reveal of its debut Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, which set a release window for 2025.

Source: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 was officially unveiled at the beginning of December 2023, and given a release window of 2025 at the time. Kotaku’s sources claim leadership hopes to keep the game to that 2025 window and are trying for a release in spring season next year. However, it has also been rumored that a fall 2025 release date is far more likely. Worst case scenario, the game could slip to 2026, but that is an “emergency” option the leadership are hoping to avoid.

It wouldn’t be surprising or unreasonable to see Grand Theft Auto 6 slip to late 2025 or early 2026 given the vast scope of the project. However, it sounds like Rockstar and Take-Two are trying hard to avoid the latter. As we await more details on the matter, stay tuned for more info and updates here at Shacknews.