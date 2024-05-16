Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 2024 earnings results miss EPS, beat revenue expectations Take-Two managed to overcome revenue expectations by just a bit, but its bottom-line earnings-per-share were substantially below expectation.

As we continue to navigate another season of company earnings results, Take-Two Interactive was one of the most prominent gaming companies on deck to report this week. The company shared its Q4 2024 earnings results this week, and with it came a look at how the company is doing as it closes out its previous fiscal year. Unfortunately, while Take Two did put up a win in revenue, its earnings-per-share (EPS) was far below expectations for the quarter.

Take-Two Interactive shared its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. The company put up a final net bookings of $1.35 billion for the quarter. That was more than enough to beat revenue estimates by Wall Street, which were set at $1.3 billion. On the EPS end, the company’s final numbers shook out to $0.12 per share in losses. That was well below Wall Street expectations that were looking for a positive $0.09 per share, as well as the Earnings Whisper number, which were set at $0.08 per share.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)'s Q4 2024 earnings results showed a list of expenses that made up its bottom line for the quarter.

As far as business goes, Take-Two Interactive continues to make a large share of its money off of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online component. However, there were a few other factors that contributed. Take Two claimed that since it acquired Zynga, the mobile-specialized company has proven beneficial to the company’s bottom line on the backs of games like Match Factory. However, many are still simply waiting on Rockstar to deliver Grand Theft Auto 6, and with Take-Two now expecting the game in Fall 2025, that’s quite a long time away.

With Take-Two Interactive likely unable to count Grand Theft Auto 6 on its 2025 fiscal year, the company’s guidance was less than expected, but it still has a few flagships to bank on in the time until GTA6 comes out. For more company financial reporting, stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest in gaming and tech market updates.