Grand Theft Auto 6 set for Fall 2025 release window

Rockstar Games has narrowed its GTA 6 release window to Fall 2025.
Donovan Erskine
3

When Rockstar Games officially announced Grand Theft Auto 6 last December, the game was given a tentative 2025 release window. With the release of Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q4 2024 earnings report, the publisher has confirmed that the release window for GTA 6 has been narrowed down to Fall 2025.

Take-Two Interactive confirmed the new release window for GTA 6 in its Q4 2024 earnings report.

The narrowed release window for GTA 6 was a key factor in publisher Take-Two Interactive determining its revenue forecast for the upcoming fiscal year. The game was originally announced with a 2025 launch window last year. For more business news out of the games industry, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

