Grand Theft Auto 6 set for Fall 2025 release window Rockstar Games has narrowed its GTA 6 release window to Fall 2025.

When Rockstar Games officially announced Grand Theft Auto 6 last December, the game was given a tentative 2025 release window. With the release of Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q4 2024 earnings report, the publisher has confirmed that the release window for GTA 6 has been narrowed down to Fall 2025.

Take-Two Interactive confirmed the new release window for GTA 6 in its Q4 2024 earnings report.

Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI.

Source: Take-Two Interactive

The narrowed release window for GTA 6 was a key factor in publisher Take-Two Interactive determining its revenue forecast for the upcoming fiscal year. The game was originally announced with a 2025 launch window last year. For more business news out of the games industry, stick with us here on Shacknews.