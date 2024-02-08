Red Dead Redemption 2 surpasses 61 million copies sold The 2018 sequel continues to solidify its position as Rockstar's second best-selling game ever.

We got a closer look at Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial quarter with the release of its Q3 2024 earnings report. During the subsequent call, the publisher also provided an update on some of its top-performing titles. This included Red Dead Redemption 2, which has now sold north of 61 million units since its 2018 release.

Take-Two Interactive confirmed the updated sales figure for Red Dead Redemption 2 during its Q3 2024 earnings call. With 61 million units sold, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains firmly in its position behind GTA 5 as the second best-selling game developed by Rockstar Games. It’s also the seventh best-selling game of all time, just 1 million units behind the original Super Mario Bros.



Source: Take-Two Interactive

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018 and remains Rockstar Games’ latest effort (and only full release since GTA 5). Other Take-Two Interactive news from today includes the company’s updated revenue guidance for the fiscal year.