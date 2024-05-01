New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Take-Two (TTWO) Interactive to shut down Intercept Games and Roll7

Intercept Games and Roll7 previously developed Kerbal Space Program 2 and Rollerdrome, respectively.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Take-Two Interactive
2

Take-Two announced in April that it would be laying off employees and canceling games, and today we’ve learned exactly which teams those reductions will affect. Take-Two Interactive will be closing Intercept Games and Roll7, two subdivisions of its Private Division label.

Take-Two announced the studio closures in an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg. This comes after Take-Two announced it would lay off five percent of its staff, representing roughly 600 employees. The report states that Take-Two Interactive plans to make severance agreements with affected workers.

A player skateboarding in OlliOlli World.

Source: Take-Two Interactive

Intercept Games is a Seattle-based studio most known for its work on Kerbal Space Program 2, which is currently in Early Access. Roll7’s HQ is in London, where the studio developed recent sports games like OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome.

The closure of Intercept and Roll7 are just the latest in an unfortunate series of layoffs and studio closures across the video game industry. We’ll be sure to update this story with any potential updates from Take-Two Interactive.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola