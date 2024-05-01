Take-Two (TTWO) Interactive to shut down Intercept Games and Roll7 Intercept Games and Roll7 previously developed Kerbal Space Program 2 and Rollerdrome, respectively.

Take-Two announced in April that it would be laying off employees and canceling games, and today we’ve learned exactly which teams those reductions will affect. Take-Two Interactive will be closing Intercept Games and Roll7, two subdivisions of its Private Division label.

Take-Two announced the studio closures in an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg. This comes after Take-Two announced it would lay off five percent of its staff, representing roughly 600 employees. The report states that Take-Two Interactive plans to make severance agreements with affected workers.



Source: Take-Two Interactive

Intercept Games is a Seattle-based studio most known for its work on Kerbal Space Program 2, which is currently in Early Access. Roll7’s HQ is in London, where the studio developed recent sports games like OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome.

The closure of Intercept and Roll7 are just the latest in an unfortunate series of layoffs and studio closures across the video game industry. We’ll be sure to update this story with any potential updates from Take-Two Interactive.