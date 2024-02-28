Mattel & Zynga subsidiary Rollic partner to launch Barbie mobile game in 2024 Rollic is developing a 'mass market' Barbie game that is slated to launch sometime later this year on mobile devices.

With Barbie having made a massive splash with a highly successful movie in 2023, it looks like Mattel and Zynga subsidiary developer Rollic are looking to capitalize further with a new mobile game. The two announced a partnership in which Rollic will develop a “mass market” Barbie mobile game.

Mattel and Rollic announced their partnership in a press release that was put out this week. Under the partnership, Rollic will develop a game using the Barbie IP that is slated to release on mobile devices sometime before the end of 2024.

“Partnering with Rollic and Zynga enables us to bring a fresh and exciting mass market Barbie mobile game to fans worldwide," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. "This collaboration underscores Mattel's dedication to leveraging our iconic brands in innovative ways and propels our digital games division's ability to deliver best-in-class immersive entertainment experiences for fans of all ages.”

Source: Mattel

Likewise, Rollic CEO Burak Vardal shared that the studio is more than ready to begin work with the Barbie IP.

Barbie is beloved by generations of players around the world, and we are delighted to partner with Mattel to bring the latest iteration of this icon to mobile gaming. Our teams’ ability to translate cultural moments into lasting gameplay allows us to provide players with another place to engage with their favorite IP and we are excited to step into the world of Barbie with this brand-new title.

With the Barbie movie having made a major splash last year, more eyes are on the popular brand than ever, and Zynga and Rollic look set to capitalize on behalf of parent company Take-Two Interactive. As we wait to hear more details of what the Barbie mobile game will look like and when it will release, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.