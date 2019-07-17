Super Mario Maker 2 Ver. 2 update introduces Link this week
Super Mario Maker 2 is getting an update in the next few days and it's inviting The Legend of Zelda's own Hero of Time to the party.
Super Mario Maker 2 just pushed out the version 1.1.0 update and we have the patch notes right here.
We are going to do something super special on this episode of Late Night Army. Check out our stream as we rebuild the Super Mario Maker classic level Shacknews.com Briefcase Level 5.
It's only been six weeks, but Super Mario Maker 2 has already passed five million courses uploaded.
Nintendo has doubled the course upload limit in Super Maker 2 from 32 to 64, with plans to raise it once more time down the road.
Learn how to Shell Jump in Super Mario Maker 2 straight from expert player Grand POOBear.
Shacknews had boots on the ground at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and we caught up with Nintendo Minute co-host Krysta Yang to talk about the Big N's 2019 game lineup.
See if you can conquer the quest in Super Mario Maker 2, especially if you've done the real thing in Destiny 2.
Hey paizanos! It's time to do the Mario on the Late Night Army show! Please take a look.
Say hello to your little friend in the sunshiny world of Super Mario Maker 2!