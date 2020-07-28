Evening Reading - July 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Gabe Newell was interviewed on a New Zealand news show where he shared that he prefers the Xbox Series X over the PS5. pic.twitter.com/LjCdjF642I — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 28, 2020

Sunrise in SPACE!!!

Bob is still up there on the space station.

What's crazier than single player Kaizo SMM2 levels?

Co-op Kaizo Super Mario Maker 2 levels. Amazing, and terrifying.

Hero of Time

SHE GREW UP AND SHE'S A MOTHER NOW pic.twitter.com/1dE1iCuB3r — eʀɪᴄᴋᴀ (@Erickajamon) July 27, 2020

What a good kitty cat.

#SummerOfBugsnax

💖#SummerOfBugsnax💖



The Cinnasnail is so sticky-sweet that it can climb any surface, while leaving a gooey trail of icing behind!



Bug: Snail 🐞

Snak: Cinnamon Bun 👀

Temperament: Leisurely, oblivious, congested

Calorie Count: 88,000 kcal

Star sign: Taurus pic.twitter.com/yFSsipkDs8 — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 28, 2020

Cinnasnail's a Taurus and 88,000 kcal. This game is a lot darker than we realize.

Maybe we should drop a new #SummerOfBugsnax Bugsnak mystery today. Perhaps we can summon it! 👻💀👁️ pic.twitter.com/1hgOUqZZHu — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 28, 2020

Rocket League and Fall Guys are PS+ Launch Buddies

Friends forever.



Garbage President Trump and his crooked Attorney General

The President wonders why his approval rating isn’t as high as Dr. Fauci’s. He concludes by saying it must be his personality pic.twitter.com/yFG4RiEdZS — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 28, 2020

Garbage president too worried about his approval rating to actually lead us during this pandemic.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) pins down Barr for illegal arrests of protesters in Portland. pic.twitter.com/iEllsH7L4E — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 28, 2020

What's going on in Portland is just wrong, and the administration needs to be held accountable.

There is a discrepancy of the treatment of the reopening protestors versus Black Lives Matter protestors. So weird. Wonder what it could be?

I shall call them Baby Sharks

Just found out there is a species of mini great white sharks called salmon sharks and I think everyone should see this. pic.twitter.com/B7qDeLM7He — ℭ. (@mybelovedghost) July 27, 2020

Doo doo doo doo doo doo.

Luigi death stare

Luigi is cold as ice.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 28, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

