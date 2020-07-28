Evening Reading - July 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Gabe Newell was interviewed on a New Zealand news show where he shared that he prefers the Xbox Series X over the PS5. pic.twitter.com/LjCdjF642I— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 28, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Sunrise in SPACE!!!
First moments of sunrise from @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/jF1AXea4N4— Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 27, 2020
Bob is still up there on the space station.
What's crazier than single player Kaizo SMM2 levels?
Co-op kaizo #SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/aRckSl2bea— Duske (@Duske___) July 28, 2020
Co-op Kaizo Super Mario Maker 2 levels. Amazing, and terrifying.
Hero of Time
SHE GREW UP AND SHE'S A MOTHER NOW pic.twitter.com/1dE1iCuB3r— eʀɪᴄᴋᴀ (@Erickajamon) July 27, 2020
What a good kitty cat.
#SummerOfBugsnax
💖#SummerOfBugsnax💖— Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 28, 2020
The Cinnasnail is so sticky-sweet that it can climb any surface, while leaving a gooey trail of icing behind!
Bug: Snail 🐞
Snak: Cinnamon Bun 👀
Temperament: Leisurely, oblivious, congested
Calorie Count: 88,000 kcal
Star sign: Taurus pic.twitter.com/yFSsipkDs8
Cinnasnail's a Taurus and 88,000 kcal. This game is a lot darker than we realize.
Maybe we should drop a new #SummerOfBugsnax Bugsnak mystery today. Perhaps we can summon it! 👻💀👁️ pic.twitter.com/1hgOUqZZHu— Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) July 28, 2020
Rocket League and Fall Guys are PS+ Launch Buddies
July 27, 2020
Friends forever.
Garbage President Trump and his crooked Attorney General
The President wonders why his approval rating isn’t as high as Dr. Fauci’s. He concludes by saying it must be his personality pic.twitter.com/yFG4RiEdZS— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 28, 2020
Garbage president too worried about his approval rating to actually lead us during this pandemic.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) pins down Barr for illegal arrests of protesters in Portland. pic.twitter.com/iEllsH7L4E— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 28, 2020
What's going on in Portland is just wrong, and the administration needs to be held accountable.
Well, this was remarkable. pic.twitter.com/bqidB7XBZm— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 28, 2020
There is a discrepancy of the treatment of the reopening protestors versus Black Lives Matter protestors. So weird. Wonder what it could be?
“Honorable” pic.twitter.com/irzUp9E9kv— Arbiter of Truth (@arbiteroftruth_) July 28, 2020
I shall call them Baby Sharks
Just found out there is a species of mini great white sharks called salmon sharks and I think everyone should see this. pic.twitter.com/B7qDeLM7He— ℭ. (@mybelovedghost) July 27, 2020
Doo doo doo doo doo doo.
Luigi death stare
Damn Luigi, ice cold. pic.twitter.com/xDOPFcWm78— Kelly Robo 🍑 (@beardswin) July 28, 2020
Luigi is cold as ice.
