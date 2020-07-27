Unboxing & Review: Destroy All Humans! Collector's Edition We got our hands on the Destroy All Humans! Collector's Edition and unboxed it on camera for your viewing pleasure.

Originally released in 2005, Destroy All Humans! received much acclaim. Satirizing alien movies of the Cold War era, this action-adventure titled allowed players to do just as its title suggests. 15 years later, and Destroy All Humans has gotten a fancy new remake, bringing all of its hilarious chaos to a new generation. We received the DNA, as well as the Crypto 137 Collector’s Editions of Destroy All Humans! and recorded an unboxing of them. Please take a look.

In the video below, we unbox the DNA and Crypto 137 Destroy All Humans! Collector’s Edition. These two Collector’s Editions commemorate the release of the cult classic game’s remake. In the DNA Collector’s Edition, owners receive a physical copy of Destroy All Humans!, as well as a code for 5 Crypto skins to wear in-game. The bundle also comes with a keychain and Crypto stress toy, with eyes that pop out of his head when you squeeze him. The DNA Collector’s Edition also includes five art prints that showcase unique locations and characters from the game. Lastly, owners of this bundle will get the 9” Crypto and cow figurine statue.

The Crypto 137 Collector’s Edition stands at several feet tall, and is also featured in this unboxing video. This bundle comes with everything mentioned in the DNA Collector’s Edition, except for the Crypto and cow figurine statue. Instead, buyers will receive a Crypto backpack, allowing them to take the little troublemaker with them wherever they go. The big takeaway from the Crypto 137 Collector’s Edition is a full size statue of Crypto himself. Standing at two feet tall, the statue is incredibly detailed, with uniquely designed and painted parts. If you’re looking to go all-in and pick up the Crypto 137 Collector’s Edition of Destroy All Humans! it’s going to cost you $400.

