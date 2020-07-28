Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC will launch same day on all platforms The DLC is still delayed, but when Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course launches, it will be available on all platforms at once.

Cuphead on PlayStation 4 has been a long time coming. The game first launched in 2017 and players have had to wait nearly three years since for a PS4 release. They finally got that launch today, but they won’t have to wait so long when Cuphead’s major DLC, The Delicious Last Course, comes out. StudioMDHR has assured fans it will hit all platforms, including the recently launched PS4, on the same day.

The important detail regarding the launch of the Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC was dropped on the Summer Game Fest Indie Studio Update presentation on the Game Awards YouTube channel on July 28, 2020. During the small presentation in which it was revealed that Cuphead was coming to PS4 today, StudioMDHR COO and lead inking artist Maja Moldenhauer also shared some updates on the Cuphead Delicious Last Course DLC. Players won’t have to wait years to get their hands on the DLC on Switch or PS4. Though it’s still delayed, Cuphead’s DLC will launch on all platforms at once.

This should come as great news to those playing Cuphead on the recently launched PlayStation 4 or the similarly staggered Nintendo Switch, which saw an April 2019 launch of the game. It means that whether you play on Xbox One, PC, PS4, or Switch, you’ll have access to Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course when everyone else does. That said, it’s been pushed back quite a bit from its initial announcement in 2019, and we still don’t have an official date for when the DLC will come out, though it’s currently still on course for 2020. Even so, it’s not the only iron StudioMDHR has in the fire either, having recently shown fans a look at the Netflix animated series The Cuphead Show with a look at actors and inside the art and animation studio behind it.

Whenever it arrives, it’s good to know that Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course’s launch won’t be staggered by console exclusivity. Stay tuned for more details and information on when the DLC launches.