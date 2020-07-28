Cuphead gets a surprise launch on PS4 today Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest came back with a small Indie Studio Update announcement today where it was revealed that Cuphead is now available on PS4.

Cuphead is an absolutely delightful menagerie of old-timey rubberband animation and bullet-hell action platforming that has garnered love around the gaming community ever since it was first revealed, but the game had yet to make its way to PlayStation 4… until now. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest shared an Indie Studio Update today where Cuphead got a sudden and delightful launch on PS4’s storefront.

The Summer Game Fest Indie Studio Update presentation took place on The Game Awards YouTube channel on July 28, 2020. The presentation was brief, but it dropped a rather huge bombshell. After first launching on Xbox One and PC and finding its way to Nintendo Switch in April 2019, Studio MDHR is bringing their imaginative run n’ gun to the PS4 platform today. Cuphead is available in the PSN store right now, and the upcoming Delicious Last Course DLC will launch on the same day when it comes out.

Cuphead has had a pretty active period of good news in recently. The game’s soundtrack became one of the first ever game soundtracks to top Jazz Billboards in late 2019. We also got to see a fresh look at the upcoming Netflix animated series, The Cuphead Show, and it’s looking fantastic to say the least. The Indie Studio Update also shared a little bit on what’s going into the show and the enthusiasm involved as it takes form and shape. All of this comes on top of a fantastically designed base game that scored a fantastic reception, including a winning review here at Shacknews.

With the launch of Cuphead on PlayStation 4 today, be sure to look back through our previous Cuphead coverage and see if there’s anything you need to be ready for a fight. Just as well, stayed tuned for the further delayed The Delicious Last Course DLC currently coming later this year.