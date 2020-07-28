New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Grounded Dev Interview with Adam Brennecke

We finally got Jabby to come to Shacknews E4 just in time for Grounded's early access release! Talk about doing it for Shacknews.
Asif Khan
2

Tonight on a very special stream, we are joined by Adam Brennecke from Obsidian as we dive into Grounded. The game hit Early Access today and is available on Xbox Game Pass. We will be going live at 7:15 PM ET. Please take a look.

Thanks to Adam for stopping by our stream today. You can follow him on Twitter, but you might want to give Grounded a follow too, while you are at it. The game is available on Steam Early Access. It is also available to download on Xbox and the Windows Store via Xbox Game Pass for PC.

