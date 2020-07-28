New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Gabe Newell prefers Xbox over PlayStation, talks about brain computing again

Gabe has been spending time in New Zealand, where he looks like he's living his best life away from COVID-19, so he has some interesting things to share.
Brittany Vincent
4

It turns out that Gabe Newell prefers Xbox over PlayStation, according to a recent interview with news anchors in New Zealand. His reasoning is sound, as is his mind. It ought to be, as he's been spending time in New Zealand since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

When asked "which is better" when it comes to PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X, Gabe was quick to answer. It seems he prefers Xbox more, and believes it's better out of the two dueling systems "because it is."

"The Xbox. Because it is. I don't have a stake in that race. Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two, I would definitely go with an Xbox."

Gabe mentioned his parents had never been to the area before, and they ultimately decided to visit. Unfortunately, as COVID-19 descended, he and his family ended up having to stay. In return for being able to remain in the country, he put on a free concert as thanks for supporting him and his family. 

He also shared a few other intriguing tidbits about his so-called "brain computer," noting that we're "closer than ever to living in the Matrix."

"With VR, you try to create experiences that are very similar, using hardware that you wear on your head," he explained. He spoke of upcoming VR experiences that we'd just have injected directly into our brains. Sounds like a lot less frustrating endeavor than trying to set up a bunch of sensors.

"Rather than going in your eyes and in your senses, we'll be able to create those experiences inside your brain. It's happening a lot quicker than, I think, people realize."

It certainly sounds like an intriguing future for virtual reality, but we aren't quite there yet. If anyone can pilot our ship of dreams to VR that feels like being in The Matrix, it's Gaben. Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 28, 2020 11:46 AM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, Gabe Newell prefers Xbox over PlayStation, talks about brain computing again

    • marmite legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 28, 2020 12:25 PM

      I wonder what he has seen that makes him believe brain-computer interfaces are closer than we think?

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 28, 2020 12:42 PM

        I mean there are groups like NeuralLink that are actively building it, so for the more invasive path there's reason to expect developments.

        I know Valve's research has been more on the non-invasive side, but I don't know who they're working with or what specific tech he's thinking of.

        All the BCIs I've tried were still super rudimentary - enough to control a cursor in two dimensions, but not much more. But since they're using sensors on your head muscle movements (like smiling or speaking) tend to fuck with them. I don't know how he expects to solve the bandwidth and noise issues without being invasive - but he's clearly seen something that works.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 28, 2020 12:33 PM

      Australia isn't the same as New Zealand.

      • Maarc legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 28, 2020 3:51 PM

        Though we will adopt Kiwi celebrities as our own when it suits us

    • DM7 legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 28, 2020 5:01 PM

      He worked for Microsoft, no surprise.

    • freakord legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 28, 2020 5:02 PM

      ORLY?

