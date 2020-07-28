Gabe Newell prefers Xbox over PlayStation, talks about brain computing again Gabe has been spending time in New Zealand, where he looks like he's living his best life away from COVID-19, so he has some interesting things to share.

It turns out that Gabe Newell prefers Xbox over PlayStation, according to a recent interview with news anchors in New Zealand. His reasoning is sound, as is his mind. It ought to be, as he's been spending time in New Zealand since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

When asked "which is better" when it comes to PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X, Gabe was quick to answer. It seems he prefers Xbox more, and believes it's better out of the two dueling systems "because it is."

"The Xbox. Because it is. I don't have a stake in that race. Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two, I would definitely go with an Xbox."

Gabe mentioned his parents had never been to the area before, and they ultimately decided to visit. Unfortunately, as COVID-19 descended, he and his family ended up having to stay. In return for being able to remain in the country, he put on a free concert as thanks for supporting him and his family.

He also shared a few other intriguing tidbits about his so-called "brain computer," noting that we're "closer than ever to living in the Matrix."

"With VR, you try to create experiences that are very similar, using hardware that you wear on your head," he explained. He spoke of upcoming VR experiences that we'd just have injected directly into our brains. Sounds like a lot less frustrating endeavor than trying to set up a bunch of sensors.

"Rather than going in your eyes and in your senses, we'll be able to create those experiences inside your brain. It's happening a lot quicker than, I think, people realize."

It certainly sounds like an intriguing future for virtual reality, but we aren't quite there yet. If anyone can pilot our ship of dreams to VR that feels like being in The Matrix, it's Gaben. Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.