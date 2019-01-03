Shackcast Episode 068 - Preordering GabeN's Brain-Computer Interface
The Shackcast is back with another episode recorded remotely on Zoom.
It appears that Valve might be getting the Half-Life gang back together with the return of Episode 1 and 2's writer, Erik Wolpaw.
Thanks to this image, we can now confirm that Valve does indeed know its numbers.
Gabe really can't count to three in this hilarious new announcer pack for Dota 2.
No. Half Life 3 was not confirmed. Just let it go.
He also talked about the future of virtual reality and what the company is doing to push it forward.
Newell wants to broaden 'the range of options' at Valve's disposal for creating different types of experiences.
While not a confirmation, Newell teasing a chance of more content is the first morsel of possibility that fans have tasted in years.
Valve boss Gabe Newell is worth more than both Donald Trump and Oprah.
The Gabe giveth and the Gabe taketh away.