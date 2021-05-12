Gabe Newell teases possible news of Steam games on consoles by 'end of this year' According to Newell, whatever's coming 'won't be an answer you expect' when it comes to Valve's console efforts.

There’s a lot of good reasons to be excited about what Valve has going on right now when it comes to the group's own games. With the launch of Half-Life: Alyx in 2020, Valve makes good games again, and both Gabe Newell and other Valve staff have teased that they aren’t stopping there. More interestingly, when recently asked about Valve’s steam-only games and the possibility of console releases, GabeN had some very choice words. It seems we can expect some interesting updates by the end of 2021.

This tidbit was revealed in a video posted on the Half-Life Subreddit in which Gabe Newell had visited the Sancta Maria College where he is a regular guest speaker for digital student studies. During a recent video, Newell was asked about the possibility of Steam exclusive games coming to consoles. Interestingly, he teased that it’s a topic Valve is going to be able to speak to soon.

“Will Steam be putting any games on consoles, or will it just stay on PC?” was the question asked.

“You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year,” Newell answered. “And it won’t be the answer you expect.”

This is exciting for a lot of reasons. The most likely scenario that comes to mind for a lot of Valve fans is the possibility of the recently launched Half-Life: Alyx coming officially to further platforms, the likeliest of which would probably be the PSVR. With Sony currently working on a better, stronger PSVR for the new PlayStation 5 console, a Half-Life: Alyx launch would be a marquee reason to go in on it.

That’s not the only possibility though. With Riot Games having launched League of Legends: Wild Rift on mobile devices with intention of a console launch in the future, Valve might have every reason to follow suit and build a console/mobile version of DOTA 2. The world’s other favorite MOBA has already expanded the game into things like its successful animated series on Netflix, so there’s nothing to say the developers won’t expand further.

It’s hard to guess at what Gabe Newell is teasing at and what Valve has up its sleeve for its Steam games. That said, it sounds like we won’t be waiting horribly long to find out. Stay tuned as we await the supposed unexpected news coming later this year in regards to Valve, Steam, and their console plans.