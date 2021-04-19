DOTA: Dragon's Blood Netflix series is getting a second season The animated DOTA series has gotten quite a bit of praise and its second season - DOTA: Dragon's Blood Book 2 - is now in the works.

Back at the end of March, DOTA got an animated adaptation on Netflix featuring various characters and lore from the worldwide hit MOBA game. The animated series has, itself, proven to be quite the hit as well. Enough so that less than a month after the first season’s release, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood has been confirmed for a second season, coming also to Netflix.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 2, the second season of the animated series, was confirmed by the DOTA 2 Twitter on April 19, 2021. According to the short announcement, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 2 is now in the works. Little detail was given at this time, as it is likely early in development at this point. Nonetheless, those who enjoyed the first season will have more of the DOTA animated series to look forward to in the future.

Book 2 is coming! The second season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood is in the works.



While you wait, revisit the story of the tournament that started it all — FREE TO PLAY is now available on @netflix with an updated end credit sequence. pic.twitter.com/CINeVNlheM — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 19, 2021

The first season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood was unveiled with a release date in February 2021 and launched in the following month on March 25. It followed the story of a Dragon Knight known as Davion who, despite being a hunter of dragons for killing his family, finds himself ironically housing the spirit of an elder dragon. Throughout the series Davion and company learn of Terrorblade: a demon who is slaying dragons to collect their souls. Much as he hates dragons, Davion realizes Terrorblade represents a threat greater than his bitter enemies and even allies himself with Elderwyrms and Moon princess Mirana to fight back against the demon and stop his evil machinations.

Alongside DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, new tutorial systems and player experience overhauls were also added to DOTA 2 to make the overall game (often difficult to get acclimated to) easier to pick up and learn. It's very likely that some of the motive behind the overhauls was to make the game more inviting to those who might watch the series and take an interest in the game.

There’s no telling when DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will launch as of yet, but it seems as though Valve and the DOTA team will continue to create more content to support it. Stay tuned for more news and updates on both DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 2 and DOTA 2 content relating to it as it becomes available.