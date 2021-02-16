New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
DOTA: Dragon's Blood anime series comes to Netflix in March

Netflix and Valve have teamed up for a new anime based on the hit video game.
Donovan Erskine
We already know that Netflix is hard at work on an extensive list of series’ and films based on video games, and it looks like yet another is on the list. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is a new anime made in collaboration with Netflix and Valve, and will be coming exclusively to the streaming service. What’s more, it comes out in just over a month.

Netflix announced the series with a brand new trailer on its official YouTube channel. Following the story of Davion, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will span eight episodes and will be released on March 25, 2021. In the trailer, we see an Eldwurm as well as Princess Mirana. The series is being animated by Studio Mir.

“Fans will love how we’ve imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” said Ashley Miller, Producer on DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. Miller previously worked on films such as X-Men: First Class and Thor. “The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions,” she said.

DOTA is just the latest video game property that we learned was receiving the Netflix treatment. Most recently, Netflix and Sega announced they were collaborating for a Sonic the Hedgehog series. For more on the video game adaptations coming to Netflix, stay right here on Shacknews.

After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

