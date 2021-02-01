New Sonic Prime 3D animated series confirmed by Netflix for 2022 Following a deleted announcement in 2020, Netflix and Sega have now reconfirmed that Sonic Prime is a new 3D animated series that will be streaming in 2022.

Given the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie in 2020, it feels like a given that new Sonic goods and media were on the way in the form of games and shows. Late in 2020, we caught a glimpse of what looked like a Sonic series in the works for Netflix, but now we have full confirmation. Sonic Prime is a new 3D animated series that’s on track to show up on Netflix in 2022.

Netflix recently made the official announcement of the Sonic Prime animated series via the NX on Netflix Twitter on February 1, 2021. The announcement was teased in late 2020 from the same Twitter, but quickly deleted, leaving many to speculate that it wasn’t actually meant to be revealed just yet at the time. Nonetheless, the new announcement confirms several details about the upcoming Sonic animated series, including the 2022 launch window and the involvement of key studios, such as WildBrain Studios (Ninjago, Johnny Test) and Man of Action Entertainment (Mega Man: Fully Charged) alongside Sega itself.

Interestingly enough, the announcement of the new Sonic Prime 3D animated series comes shortly after longtime Sonic voice actor Roger Craig Smith seemingly announced he would be parting permanently with the role. Smith’s work with Sonic went back to 2010, where he had voiced Sonic for various games and series since. It’s unknown at this time who will be picking up voice duties for Sonic in the new series or whether it might be Ben Schwartz again, given his role as Sonic’s voice in the rather successful 2020 movie. A sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has already been confirmed and is in development, also slated for 2022.

