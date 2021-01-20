Gabe Newell confirms more Valve games are in development Valve's President and co-founder Gabe Newell confirms the studio has more games on the way.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, Valve President and co-founder Gabe Newell found himself in New Zealand on vacation, where he made the decision to stay and shelter in the foreign nation. Since then, Newell grew quite fond of New Zealand, going as far to promise to throw the country a concert after the pandemic subsides. In a recent interview with a NZ outlet, Gabe spoke about the possibility of moving Valve to New Zealand. It’s in this interview that Newell confirms that Valve has more games in development.

In an interview with TVNZ, Gabe Newell talks about his time in New Zealand, as well as the potential for Valve to move there. When asked about development, Newell confirms that Valve is working on more video games. "We definitely have games in development that we're going to be announcing — it's fun to ship games," Newell said. He then spoke to the latest release from Valve, Half-Life: Alyx, and how its development really influenced the momentum and morale at the studio.

"Alyx was great — to be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that." With these quotes, we have direct confirmation that Valve has at least more than one new game in development. While “video game studio is making a video game” may not seem like a huge story, Valve has been quite slow to release new games in the last several years.

Half-Life: Alyx was a welcome return to form for the influential series, taking home the 2020 Game of the Year award right here at Shacknews. As for what games Valve is working on, we’ve got no idea. However, his comment about being “back doing single-player games” could potentially be an indicator.

We don’t know exactly when Gabe Newell and Valve will announce their next project(s), but when they do, we’ll have the coverage for you right here on Shacknews.