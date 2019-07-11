Rumored Half-Life: Alyx VR game could be Valve's return to the series
According to a recent interview transcript leak, it's possible we could see a new Half-Life game at The Game Awards.
This is the first we're hearing of Left 4 Dead 2 after a whopping 10 years, so this is great news.
Bobby Prince alleges that he never gave permission for the music to be used, nor did he receive any money from it.
If you have trouble finding games you enjoy on Steam, this update might help.
Developers will now have access to additional tools when the New Steam Library beta debuts later this month.
See what Steam has in store for you when you can jump into the beta later this month.
The first ever two-time champs are also the first ever back-to-back champs, as OG wins The Dota 2 International for the second year in a row.
The Dota Underlords roster looks like it's about to open its doors to some other Dota 2 heroes.
Steam's Interactive Recommender, which is part of its new Steam Labs initiative, uses machine learning to accomplish its goals.
See what kind of cool widgets and applications Steam has in store for you with this new section.