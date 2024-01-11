Team Fortress: Source 2 project shutters following Valve DMCA takedown request The developers had already been considering stopping development on the project.

Team Fortress: Source 2 was a fan project looking to remake the iconic team shooter in the shiny new Source 2 engine. While the developers had been pretty quiet as of late, that silence has been broken with some unfortunate news. Development on Team Fortress: Source 2 has officially ceased after a DMCA takedown from Valve.

The folks behind the Team Fortress: Source 2 project shared the news in a Twitter/X thread.

Hello everyone. We have some unfortunate news to share with you. Today, we received a DMCA takedown from Valve on all our public GitHub repositories and all its forks made by the community. While we were discussing the project's future internally recently, we already came to the conclusion to stop the development of the project due to the current state of the code being unusable anymore with s&box's recent major engine changes, and that we overall moved on from it. Sadly, this means this DMCA takedown is the nail in the coffin. We cannot bring it back and we've hit Valve's attention, it seems like they definitely don't want us to use their IP (which is totally fair and legal from them). From the bottom of our hearts at Amper, it's been an honour to grow this project with all of you and the incredible team behind, we cannot be thankful enough for all your support and enthusiasms over the last 3 years. We're so happy we got this far.

It’s not uncommon for fan projects to abruptly end once IP holders get wind of what’s going on. The Team Fortress 2 community remains one of the most active in multiplayer gaming, and this project is one that many were looking forward to. That said, the statement from the developers indicates that perhaps this conclusion was inevitable.