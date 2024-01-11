Team Fortress: Source 2 project shutters following Valve DMCA takedown request

Team Fortress: Source 2 was a fan project looking to remake the iconic team shooter in the shiny new Source 2 engine. While the developers had been pretty quiet as of late, that silence has been broken with some unfortunate news. Development on Team Fortress: Source 2 has officially ceased after a DMCA takedown from Valve.
The folks behind the Team Fortress: Source 2 project shared the news in a Twitter/X thread.
It’s not uncommon for fan projects to abruptly end once IP holders get wind of what’s going on. The Team Fortress 2 community remains one of the most active in multiplayer gaming, and this project is one that many were looking forward to. That said, the statement from the developers indicates that perhaps this conclusion was inevitable.
