Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 17: Half-Life's 25th anniversary

Man, 25 years flies by fast. It's time for Half-Life to celebrate its 25th birthday and Valve is doing it right by offering an exciting 25th anniversary update. This free update brings back a lot of old easter eggs and brand new content, enough to give every Half-Life fan everything they could ever want as long as what they want doesn't include the number 3. On top of that, if you don't own Half-Life, you can claim it for free and keep it forever! But you only have until Monday to claim it, so get moving!
Elsewhere, Lies of P is getting its first discount on Steam, so if you want one of the breakout hits of 2023, go check it out. Plus, Black Friday sales have begun at the Humble Store, Battle.net, and the Ubisoft Store. Humble's Black Friday sale even includes an exclusive 40% discount on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Get a good early look at what's on sale, because the big one hits next week when Valve kicks everybody's door down with the Steam Winter Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- Battle.net Black Friday Sale
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Complete Hero Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - $14.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Black Friday Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Earthlock - FREE until 11/23
- Surviving the Aftermath - FREE until 11/23
- Invincible Presents: Atom Eve - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/21)
- Rage 2 Deluxe Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/2)
- Centipede: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/13)
- Oirbo - $11.99 (20% off)
- The Fabled Woods - $1.99 (80% off)
- Lake - $9.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.49 (42% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.49 (54% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.09 (87% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $20.99 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.95 (26% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $45.98 (23% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $36.04 (40% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $16.95 (43% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $22.95 (43% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.97 (58% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $14.21 (64% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $10.95 (56% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $34.89 (30% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $23.99 (52% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $11.95 (60% off)
Gamersgate
- Evil Dead GOTY Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.87 (32% off)
- Moving Out 2 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Victoria 3 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $9.37 (63% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $9.90 (75% off)
GamesPlanet
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $27.99 (72% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Biomutant [Steam] - $12.99 (68% off)
- The Ascent [Steam] - $6.99 (77% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters Deluxe Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/15)
- Doom 3 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/18)
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/22)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $26.24 (25% off)
- Tunic - $23.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $16.24 (35% off)
- Alan Wake - $5.09 (66% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code NOV17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Nickelodeon: All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- For the King 2 [Steam] - $16.49 (22% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Blasphemous 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (32% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $17.23 (71% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $23.49 (61% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 [Steam] - $29.69 (34% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $15.93 (36% off)
- Evil Dead GOTY Edition [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $26.10 (74% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.75 (74% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $14.02 (36% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Chants of Sennaar [Steam] - $13.59 (32% off)
- After Us [Steam] - $13.05 (56% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $14.75 (51% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- God of Rock [Steam] - $10.80 (64% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger [Steam] - $10.20 (66% off)
- Planet Zoo Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $13.86 (75% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Unpacking, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, WWE 2K23, Friends vs Friends, The Legend of Tianding, Prodeus, SCP: Secret Files, and Souldiers. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 or more to get Gotham Knights, Back 4 Blood, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, Middle-earth: Shadows of War Definitive Edition, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Batman: Arkham Origins, Mad Max, Mortal Kombat XL, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get CRYPTARK. Pay $5 or more to also receive Wall World and God of Weapons. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paint the Town Red and Dead Estate. Pay $13 or more to also receive Lumencraft and Barony. These activate on Steam.
Pay $16 or more to get Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Wildermyth, Chivalry 2, Spiritfarer Farewell Edition, GRIME, The Forgotten City, and Paradise Killer. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Super Bunny Man, Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends, Webbed, Hoa, One Hand Clapping, Will You Snail, Toodee & Topdee, and Minute of Islands. These activate on Steam.
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $27.99 (20% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Epic] - $55.99 (30% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tunic [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Temtem [Steam] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (82% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Cyber Shadow [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Black Friday Fest 2023 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Summer Sale.
- Ubisoft Black Friday Sale
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $35.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $49.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Black Friday Sale.
Steam
- Half-Life 25th Anniversary
- Half-Life - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 11/20 @ 10AM PT)
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Half-Life Complete - $6.55 (89% off)
- Lies of P - $47.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Cozy Quest
- Moving Out 2 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ooblets - $20.09 (33% off)
- Bear & Breakfast - $12.99 (35% off)
- A Little to the Left - $9.74 (35% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Cozy Quest Sale.
- Capcom Single's Day Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- DuckTales Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Capcom Singles Day Sale.
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Victoria 3 - $24.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/20)
- F1 23 - $27.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/20)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection - $21.14 (83% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Isonzo - $9.89 (67% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Crab Champions [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (75% off)
- Arma 3 - $5.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
