Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 17: Half-Life's 25th anniversary

Man, 25 years flies by fast. It's time for Half-Life to celebrate its 25th birthday and Valve is doing it right by offering an exciting 25th anniversary update. This free update brings back a lot of old easter eggs and brand new content, enough to give every Half-Life fan everything they could ever want as long as what they want doesn't include the number 3. On top of that, if you don't own Half-Life, you can claim it for free and keep it forever! But you only have until Monday to claim it, so get moving!

Elsewhere, Lies of P is getting its first discount on Steam, so if you want one of the breakout hits of 2023, go check it out. Plus, Black Friday sales have begun at the Humble Store, Battle.net, and the Ubisoft Store. Humble's Black Friday sale even includes an exclusive 40% discount on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Get a good early look at what's on sale, because the big one hits next week when Valve kicks everybody's door down with the Steam Winter Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code NOV17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Unpacking, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, WWE 2K23, Friends vs Friends, The Legend of Tianding, Prodeus, SCP: Secret Files, and Souldiers. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 or more to get Gotham Knights, Back 4 Blood, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition, Middle-earth: Shadows of War Definitive Edition, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Batman: Arkham Origins, Mad Max, Mortal Kombat XL, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get CRYPTARK. Pay $5 or more to also receive Wall World and God of Weapons. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paint the Town Red and Dead Estate. Pay $13 or more to also receive Lumencraft and Barony. These activate on Steam.

Pay $16 or more to get Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Wildermyth, Chivalry 2, Spiritfarer Farewell Edition, GRIME, The Forgotten City, and Paradise Killer. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Super Bunny Man, Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends, Webbed, Hoa, One Hand Clapping, Will You Snail, Toodee & Topdee, and Minute of Islands. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Summer Sale.

Steam

