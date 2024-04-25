Garry's Mod devs to remove 20 years of Nintendo content due to DMCA takedown

It looks like the developers of the popular content sandbox Garry’s Mod are being hit with a monumental task in the weeks ahead. The mod has been hit with a DMCA takedown from Nintendo demanding that all content featuring Nintendo characters and IP be removed. The developers have announced that they will comply with the takedown request, which means sifting through about 20 years of content. They have also asked that users assist by taking down any related content and not uploading any further content that would be deemed in violation of the takedown.

The Garry’s Mod devs shared details about the takedown in a Steam Developer blog post this week. The team shares that while taking down all Nintendo content in Garry’s Mod will be difficult, it’s still a fair ask from Nintendo and they also don’t intend to fight the takedown at all:

This is Nintendo's content and what they allow and don't allow is up to them. They don't want you playing with that stuff in Garry's Mod - that's their decision, we have to respect that and take down as much as we can. Garry's Mod has been a popular content creation sandbox for users to make a variety of silly things over the years, but Nintendo doesn't want the program using its content or characters.

Source: Garry's Mod As such, the team intends to go through the entire 20 year database of Garry’s Mod uploads and remove anything related to Nintendo. Some had been removed already before the Steam Developer blog post. However, the team also asked that users desist from making things harder by uploading more content that would violate the takedown request:

This is an ongoing process, as we have 20 years of uploads to go through. If you want to help us by deleting your Nintendo related uploads and never uploading them again, that would help us a lot.

Like Yuzu and Citra which were taken down entirely, Garry’s Mod is also monetized product that costs money to buy. That is likely where Nintendo found ground to issue the takedown. It doesn’t look like Garry’s Mod is going away, though, as long as Nintendo-related content is removed.

Nonetheless, it sounds like the developers of Garry’s Mod have a ridiculously hefty task ahead of them in getting rid of all things Nintendo from their database. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.