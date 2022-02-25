Valve's Gabe Newell shares why Steam banned NFTs The word Newell uses a lot is "sketchy".

In an interview with Eurogamer, Valve’s Gabe Newell opened up about why Steam opted to ban NFTs from the platform. According to Newell, some of the things being done with them were “super sketchy” and even potentially illegal.

“The things that were being done were super sketchy,” Newell explained to Eurogamer. “And there was some illegal shit that was going on behind the scenes, and you’re just like, yeah, this is bad.”

Newell went on to compliment blockchain as a technology, while noting that the ways in which the technology has been used are “pretty sketchy” as well.

“Blockchains as a technology are a great technology,” Newell commented. “The ways in which it has been utilized are currently all pretty sketchy. And you sort of want to stay away from that.”

Newell didn’t provide specific examples of what he means by “sketchy” but he does cite an example in regards to cryptocurrencies, with 50 percent of the cryptocurrency used in Steam transactions reportedly being fraudulent.

“We have the same problem when we’re accepting cryptocurrencies, 50 percent of the cryptocurrency paid for transactions were fraudulent, right?” Newell pointed out. “You look at that and you’re like, well, that’s bad. And then cryptocurrency volatility meant that people had no idea what price they were actually paying. Yes, they were anchored to a cryptocurrency, but most people’s wages are not in cryptocurrencies. So they’re like, how come I just paid $498 US dollars for this product?”

Newell goes on to say it simply wasn’t a good method, and that “people who are currently active in that space are usually not good actors.” Regardless of whether you agree with Newell on this, it’s clear that Valve intends to continue keeping blockchain games that offer cryptocurrencies and NFTs off the platform.

The decision to exclude these types of games was first made by Valve back in October of 2021 with “applications built on blockchain technology that issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs” added to Steam’s rules and guidelines about what can and cannot be distributed on Steam.

For more on NFTs, be sure to read through our feature on NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and their hidden environmental impact.