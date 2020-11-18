Nintendo has launched a new Super Mario Maker 2 challenge with a real reward There's a new Ninji Speedrun competition available in Super Mario Maker 2, and if you are one of the top 35 fastest runners, you could win a real commemorative coin.

Nintendo is weird about competition. It dips its toes in, but never seems to go quite all the way. That said, occasionally it comes out with something seemingly worth giving a go. Such is the case with the recent Ninji Speedrun challenge in Super Mario Maker 2, in which the fastest 35 players to complete the challenge can earn a real Super Mario 35th Anniversary commemorative coin.

Nintendo announced the competition pretty recently, and it kicked off with the release of the associated Ninji Speedrun challenge in Super Mario Maker 2 on November 18, 2020. For those not in the know, Ninji Speedruns are special speedrun levels in Super Mario Maker 2 released directly from Nintendo. Playing them and completing them drops a Ninji (essentially a ghost runner) against which you can compete to improve yourself. From now until November 24, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, players can register on the Nintendo website and compete in the new Ninji Speedrun challenge for a chance at one of 35 commemorative coins for the fastest registered player completion times locked in.

NO PURCH. NEC. Must be US & CAN res age 13+, have access to Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Maker 2 game, high-speed internet access & Nintendo Switch Online. Competition period ends 11/24/2020 6:00 PM PT. See Rules for details. https://t.co/H0c5sCcOqv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 18, 2020

It’s an interesting trinket to say the least, but likely one that will be a mark of pride for the best Mario speedrunners. It features Super Mario Maker 2 on one side and Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary art on the other. The coin is another offering in the rich slate that Nintendo has put out as part of its Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary celebration, which included launches of the Super Mario 35 battle royale, the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, and a limited-edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld console.

The new Ninji Speedrun challenge doesn’t take much effort to complete, but reducing your time will be the tricky part. If you think you’ve got what it takes to earn the coin, get in there before November 24 and put your Super Mario Maker 2 skills to the test to try to crack one of the top 35 spots.