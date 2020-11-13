The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system launched & is already selling out If you find a Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld available, you might want to snap it up because they're selling fast.

Ever since Nintendo announced a limited edition Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld system during the 35th Anniversary Super Mario Bros. presentations, it most certainly looked like a product to keep an eye out for. Offering a full color screen with playable versions of the original Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels among many other features, the system has looked like an absolute must-have for Nintendo fans. That expectation proved to be right as the system is out now and selling out rapidly.

Nintendo officially launched the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld system on November 13, 2020 via the Nintendo website and various retailers. Announced back in September as part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary announcements, Nintendo revealed the limited-edition Game & Watch as a fun celebration of both Mario and the iconic Game & Watch brand that would help to launch Nintendo’s handheld market. Retailing at $49.99, the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system was looking like fun and affordable collector’s item from the get-go, but sales are going fast. Many outlets, including direct purchase from Nintendo, have been reported as out of stock.

A new piece of Super Mario history is here! The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system is available now at your local retailers! https://t.co/5whkYOIkun pic.twitter.com/UNpGYlMHFD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 13, 2020

The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system selling out at many retailers could have been expected. At just $50, it’s a small price for such a fun-looking collector’s piece. Besides being able to play both Super Mario Bros. and The Lost Levels fully, the device also includes a traditional Game & Watch game in the form of Ball, playable as Mario or Luigi. It can also act as a clock, sharing a continuing display of 35 Super Mario Bros. animations as time passes. The device can play for around 8 hours, but also features a USB C-A cable for charging.

With such a fantastic little package, it is likely that the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. will continue to run out of stock wherever it become available. As a limited-release product, it will also be short supply. If you’re looking to get it and see it available, it’s pretty safe to say you should snatch it up while you can.