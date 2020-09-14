Super Mario 3D All-Stars Overview Trailer showcases new features and gameplay Nintendo has released a new trailer spotlighting the new features in Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Nintendo got a lot of fans excited when they surprisingly announced a crop of new releases, in celebration of Super Mario’s 35th anniversary. Among the announcements was Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, all coming to Switch. Set to release on September 18, Nintendo has released a brand new trailer that overviews the gameplay as well as some new features in Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

The trailer was posted to Nintendo’s YouTube channel and highlights the Switch versions of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy. The classic stories and gameplay from all three of these games returns, but with some quality of life improvements. All three titles are formatted to work with the Joy-Cons and support motion control, allowing for two-player co-op. The games have all seen HD boosts to their visuals, as well as a new 16:9 resolution to better fit the Switch’s screen.

Music has become synonymous with the Mario titles. Just a few notes can sweep fans away in an ocean of nostalgia. When players purchase the Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle, they’ll have access to the music player mode, which features the full tracklist of beloved tunes from each of the three games. The music player also provides brief bios for the different soundtracks.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will launch for Nintendo Switch on September 18 for $59.99. The bundle was announced during Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, which was also home to a wealth of new reveals.