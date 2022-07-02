All Super Mario Maker 2 Course IDs from Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is featuring a relay race for Super Mario Maker 2 and if you'd like to try those levels at home, we have the Course IDs compiled for your convenience.

So far, Summer Games Done Quick 2022 has raised a whopping $2.2 million USD and counting for Doctors Without Borders. The event is now heading into a special Super Mario Maker 2 relay race featuring some of the top creators from the Mario community. Two teams of three are set to compete in a series of stages crafted specifically for SGDQ 2022. Nobody has seen these courses prior to Saturday, but if you're at home seeing them for the first time and feel curious about trying them out for yourself, no need to worry. Shacknews is here to help.

As is the case for every stage created for Super Mario Maker 2, all of the custom levels played during today's relay are available to play at home. We'll be watching along with everyone else and we'll endeavor to update all of the Course IDs as the race progresses. Make sure to refresh this space for updates. Here are the Course IDs for each of the stages featured today:

[SGDQ] Hot Pot Slingshot : 4XN-4PN-00H

: 4XN-4PN-00H [SGDQ] Cobalt Cave : GMH-KCK-97G

: GMH-KCK-97G [SGDQ] Galoomba Garbage Chutes : SV2-N23-LFG

: SV2-N23-LFG [SGDQ] Bone Chariot : 656-KX3-1NF

: 656-KX3-1NF [SGDQ] Spinny Spiny Dispensary : S45-1F3-1NF

: S45-1F3-1NF [SGDQ] Faster Than Blasters : JGD-P1S-XHG

: JGD-P1S-XHG [SGDQ] Speedy Glide Desert Quest : 69V-81G-38G

: 69V-81G-38G [SGDQ] Chain Chomp Chateau : SJP-V3T-FBG

: SJP-V3T-FBG [SGDQ] Hyrule Hero Hour: VMB-QB5-L2G

For those who own Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch, we encourage you to download and try these levels out for youselves. If you don't own it yet, this is a good time to note that it's on sale right now during the Nintendo Big Ol' Super Sale. If you need help getting started, check out our full guide on how to enter Course IDs and jump right into Course World.

Summer Games Done Quick is set to conclude tonight. The event has raised over $2.2 million USD for Doctors Without Borders. SGDQ 2022 isn't over just yet, so be sure to check out the event's final minutes over on Twitch. If you're looking for more tips and information on Super Mario Maker 2, be sure to check out our full guide and walkthrough.