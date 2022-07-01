Weekend Console Download Deals for July 1: Nintendo Big Ol' Super Sale

Hey, everyone! Your regularly scheduled party host has returned from a week away, back to bring you the best digital deals across the console gaming spectrum. Many of the best deals of the past week are still available through the holiday weekend. The biggest one comes from Nintendo, as the Big Ol' Super Sale includes a lot of rarely-discounted first-party titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and many more. Several third-party publishers are also having their own sales, so find something you like for your Switch and pick it up.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Beasts of Maravilla Island - FREE!
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition - FREE!
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Road To The Sea Bundle - $23.09 (30% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Swanswong [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Roguebook [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Dark Souls Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% of)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Season Pass - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Games With Pets Sale
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition + Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $35.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Sims 4 Bundle: Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler Stuff - $24.99 (50% off)
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Games With Pets Sale.
- Game Award Winners Sale
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $65.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Game Award Winners Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sci-Fi Discounts
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Dolmen [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $9.99 (90% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete - $26.99 (55% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Sci-Fi Discounts Sale.
- Mid-Year Deals
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.49 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $71.99 (20% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Unpacking [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Haven [PS5/PS4] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $24.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mid-Year Deals.
- Level Up
- Bloodborne: The Old Hunters - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps - $12.49 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds - $4.99 (50% off)
- Fortnite Tech Future Pack [PS5] - $8.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Team Pass 1 [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Royal DLC Bundle - $20.99 (65% off)
- Alien: Isolation Season Pass - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Level Up Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- RiffTrax: The Game - $7.49 (25% off)
- Afterparty - $7.99 (60% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $10.99 (45% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $4.59 (80% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- God of War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Big Ol' Super Sale
- Super Mario Odyssey - $41.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $11.24 (25% off)
- Super Mario Maker 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $41.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $44.99 (25% off)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Eastward - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - $29.99 (25% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- MLB The Show 22 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Death's Door - $12.99 (35% off)
- DAEMON X MACHINA - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rune Factory 5 - $47.99 (20% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $34.99 (30% off)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer + Season Pass - $27.98 (30% off)
- Loop Hero - $10.49 (30% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.39 (33% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $23.99 (40% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $41.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Part Time UFO - $6.29 (30% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $17.99 (40% off)
- Slime Rancer: Plortable Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - $41.99 (30% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $13.99 (30% off)
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - $41.99 (30% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- A-Train: All Aboard Tourism - $41.99 (30% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ubisoft Cyber Deals
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.99 (75% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $14.99 (81% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.99 (66% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- 2K Publisher Sale
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- BioShock Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $14.99 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $27.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Monster Hunter Franchise Sale
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- SEGA/ATLUS Black Friday Sale
- Catherine: Full Body - $19.99 (60% off)
- Citizens of Space - $2.99 (80% off)
- Football Manager 2022 Touch - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix - $19.69 (50% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $20.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $2.99 (70% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $9.99 (50% off)
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder - $2.99 (80% off)
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World - $3.99 (50% off)
- SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Gain Ground - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Ichidant-R - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Out Run - $4.79 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star - $4.79 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Shinobi - $4.79 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Space Harrier - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC - $2.79 (65% off)
- SEGA AGES Virtua Racing - $4.79 (40% off)
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land - $2.79 (65% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster - $29.99 (40% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 - $41.99 (30% off)
- SolSeraph - $2.99 (80% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate Digital Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (30% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - $25.99 (35% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Hospital JUMBO Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles - $7.99 (60% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $20.00 (49% off)
- Devolver Digital Spring Sale
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- Boomerang X - $11.99 (40% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crossing Souls - $3.74 (75% off)
- Death's Door - $12.99 (35% off)
- Disc Room - $7.49 (50% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $5.99 (40% off)
- Gato Roboto - $3.99 (50% off)
- GRIS - $4.24 (75% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- I Hate Running Backwards - $3.74 (75% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $10.49 (30% off)
- Minit - $3.99 (60% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $2.99 (80% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $7.99 (60% off)
- Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition - $2.59 (80% off)
- Olija - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pikiniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones - $1.99 (50% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- Ruiner - $4.99 (75% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sludge Life - $7.49 (50% off)
- Stories Untold - $1.99 (80% off)
- The Messenger - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Red Strings Club - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Witcheye - $1.99 (60% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Summer Sale 2022
- I Am Dead - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $5.99 (25% off)
- Ashen - $11.99 (70% off)
- Donut County - $3.79 (70% off)
- Florence - $1.99 (66% off)
- Gone Home - $4.49 (70% off)
- Gorogoa - $4.49 (70% off)
- If Found... - $6.49 (50% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Last Stop - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Telling Lies - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Artful Escape - $13.29 (33% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $5.99 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for July 1: Nintendo Big Ol' Super Sale