Burger King celebrates Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury with Nintendo-themed toys Mario and friends have warp-piped their way into Burger King meals for a special promotion.

Remember back when you were a kid getting junior meals that contained toys? Well, prepare to relive your childhood as you order yourself a whole lot of King Jr Meals because Burger King is currently running a promotion offering toys based on popular Nintendo Switch titles. The reason for the promotion is the upcoming release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

That’s right, as of February 1, 2021, Burger King is running a promotion (finishing on March 15, 2021) whereby every purchase of a King Jr Meal comes with one of six Nintendo-themed toys. There’s a toy representing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

For those that have yet to secure a Nintendo Switch console, starting next week, Burger King will be running another promotion. When purchasing a Super Mario Meal on the BK Mobile App or via the online site, you will be entered in for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack, which includes a Nintendo Switch and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

The good news is that if you don’t win the pack, your purchase of a Super Mario Meal will still net you 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points. This reward is limited to one Burger King account per day. That’s a lot of points over the span of the promotion for those that want every chance possible to score a Nintendo Switch.

As with any sweepstakes promotion, there are terms and conditions which can be read on the official Burger King Nintendo Sweepstakes rules page when the event starts. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is set to release on February 12, 2021. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest news on Nintendo, whether it’s the company’s decision to increase dividends by 49% or a thoughtful piece speculating what Nintendo has planned for 2021.