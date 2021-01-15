PSA: Super Mario Maker 2 is on sale in Nintendo's Switch New Year Sale A number of titles are discounted through Nintendo and other various retailers, chief among them being 2019 Shacknews Game of the Year, Super Mario Maker 2.

Nintendo sales are rare, especially on some of the company’s more premium first-party titles. You’ll hardly ever see games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey on sale outside of extremely special occasions. That said, Nintendo has launched a sale on its eShop and various other retailers celebrating the New Year, and perhaps most important among the many deals is none other than the glorious Super Mario Maker 2.

Nintendo began its New Year Sale on the Nintendo eShop and various other outlets on January 14, 2021. Set to last until January 21 (at least in regards to the Nintendo store itself), there are a great number of both first-party Nintendo titles and other popular titles on the sale, including Divinity: Original Sin 2, Katamari Damacy: Reroll, Splatoon 2, Captain Toad, and Yoshi’s Crafted World. And among the grand catalogue of sales is the Shacknews 2019 Game of the Year itself, Super Mario Maker 2, which is on sale for $41.99 for a digital copy at the eShop, as well as on Best Buy and GameStop’s websites.

Again, it’s quite rare to see any of the Nintendo first-party titles see a substantial discount outside of extreme occasions. For comparison, the current sale on Super Mario Maker 2 isn’t actually much different than the 2020 Black Friday deals on the game. If you’re going to get Super Mario Maker 2 at a retail outlet of your choosing for a good price, you likely won’t find better opportunities than this one so early in the year.

The Nintendo New Year Sale lasts only for the following week, so if you haven’t had a chance to get your hands on Super Mario Maker 2 yet, be sure to pick it up asap, and don’t forget to peruse the entire sale to see what other games you can get on the cheap for your Nintendo Switch library.