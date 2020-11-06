Black Friday Best Buy deals 2020 - Gaming, PC, & TVs As we get ready for a socially distanced Black Friday 2020, here are the deals you'll be able to find at Best Buy on console, PC, TVs, and other gaming goods.

It’s already November 2020, and that means Black Friday awaits us just around the corner. With it, Best Buy in particular always brings a wealth of deals and sales to go with the holiday shopping event. This Black Friday, likely due in part to social distancing efforts, Best Buy appears to be forgoing the usual doorbuster shenanigans, but there are still plenty of good sales to be hand and many of them can be scoped out online now. Here’s the best of the best we saw among the bunch when it comes to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC gaming, and more.

Black Friday Best Buy deals 2020

The PlayStation 5 isn't getting anything in the way of deals as it debuts this season, but the PS4 is getting plenty. What's more, much of it should be playable on the next-gen console. Unfortunately, very little is available in terms of hardware, but some of the best games of the previous year are getting substantial deals. Check them out below.

The Xbox market for Best Buy isn’t showing a lot of great deals either, but there are a couple gems in there, and the good news is that they’ll work whether you have an Xbox One or Xbox Series X or S. Microsoft’s Xbox controllers work on all systems and its Xbox Game Pass is maybe one of the best deals in gaming, so getting these two things on discount is a solid win no matter which Xbox you’re playing on.

There’s been a lot of rumor that Nintendo is getting a new version of the Switch ready, so it makes sense to see Best Buy going a little wild with a bundle of the original. If you didn’t already have a Switch, this bundle is great, featuring the original Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at just $300. Furthermore, there are a few accessories that should be future proof in the event of a new Switch and you can even beef up your Nintendo Switch library with some rare game sales on top Nintendo titles.

There aren’t a ton of great looking deals on PCs this year at Best Buy this year, and certainly not any that feature the much sought RTX 3080 from NVDIA, but you can still get your hands on some decent tech and accessories on discount. The Zephyrus M15 laptop was quite a great-looking laptop earlier this year. Also, among the high capacity storage on sale, M.2 SSDs may very well be worth your time if you’re getting a PS5 as well, considering the console is supposedly built to accept M.2 SSD storage upgrades. A double-whammy if there ever was one.

If you’re going to go in on the next-gen of gaming and bring it out to its fullest, it’s probably worth having a good TV to make it really shine. Best Buy has some budget 4K TVs on sale that should do the job nicely. That said, if you’re looking to go all out, there’s a really nice looking deal on Samsung’s new series of Q60T 4K UHD Smart Tizen TVs - a top-of-the-line buy if you’re looking for quality over cost, as a decent discount to boot.

TCL 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV - $199.99 (Originally $399.99)

- $199.99 (Originally $399.99) TCL 75" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV - $499.99 (Originally $799.99)

- $499.99 (Originally $799.99) Samsung 50" Class Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV - $497.99 (Originally $649.99)

Now these don’t fall into any of the categories above, but it would be silly not to include them. Arcade1Up surprised us all when they got the rights to Ms. Pac-Man and launched a line of arcade cabinets around the legendary gaming classic, and Golden Tee is just a good old time. With both of them on discount, it seems like a perfect time to snap one of these machines up if you’ve been waiting.

Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Cocktail Arcade Cabinet - $449.99 (Originally $499.99)

- $449.99 (Originally $499.99) Arcade1Up Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with Riser - $149.99 (Originally $399.99)

And that covers the best of the Black Friday 2020 deals at Best Buy. Any sale in particular you’ve got your eyes on? Be sure to check out all of our Black Friday 2020 coverage for more sales and deals this holiday shopping season.