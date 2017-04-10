Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake rumors are on the rise again
Fans of the early 2000s Knights of the Old Republic games could find some excitement in recent rumors suggesting a remake is once again in the works.
Another Star Wars trilogy looks to be in development, but this one looks to revolve around classic Star Wars video game, Knights of the Old Republic.
BioWare Austin supposedly is now working only on Star Wars properties.
Some things are just too beautiful to be made. And then, others are just the victims of business dealings. Most of these fall into the latter category.
Disney is leaving money on the table by not farming out the Star Wars franchise to game developers left and right. We offer a few ideas completely free of charge.
Though Disney has essentially killed off the Expanded Universe to make room for its new trilogy, video games have played a major role in creating a vast playground of Star Wars fiction. We take a look at five of the most influential ones.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, one of the most acclaimed role-playing games of all time, is now available for your tablet. Michael Blair, senior product and sales manager at Aspyr Media, explains how the developers brought the game to mobile systems, enhanced using Nvidia K1 technology.