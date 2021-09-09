New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake announced for PS5

Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have officially set their sights on remaking the beloved classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.
TJ Denzer
The PlayStation Showcase presentation kicked off today, bringing us a wealth of PlayStation news and reveals and it couldn’t have kicked off stronger. Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games took up the opening act to share that it was going to be work on a beloved classic. They officially announced the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, coming apparently to PlayStation 5.

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was announced during the PlayStation State of Play presentation on September 9, 2021.

This story is still developing…

