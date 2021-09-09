Watch the PlayStation State of Play September 2021 livestream here We're slated to see 40 minutes of Sony PlayStation updates and reveals during today's livestream. Catch it all here.

It’s an exciting day for PlayStation fans. A new PlayStation State of Play is coming right up and we won’t be waiting much longer to see a wealth of new updates and reveals related to first-party PlayStation games and hardware. Will we see more Horizon Forbidden West? Will God of War: Ragnarok finally make a new appearance with an official reveal? Whatever happens, you can catch both the presentation and our direct reaction to it here.

The PlayStation State of Play September 2021 livestream presentation is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Not only will you be able to catch the presentation live on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels, but you’ll also be able to catch our live reaction to the State of Play on the Shacknews Twitch channel just above. We’ll be sharing our thoughts on the reveals as they happen.

Meanwhile, there have been some recent teases and whispers about what’s coming in this State of Play. God of War: Ragnarok hasn’t been seen since it was first teased and many expect it will finally get a proper reveal. We could also see another expanded look at Horizon Forbidden West. Sony also just finished acquiring Star Citizen developer Firesprite and we may get some acknowledgement of the acquisition, if not an all-new announcement from the solidified partnership.

With that said, be sure to tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel.