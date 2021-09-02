New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

PlayStation State of Play set for next week

Sony will share more about the future of PS5 in the next State of Play presentation.
Donovan Erskine
1

When Sony once again decided not to have a presence at E3 2021, many suspected that the company would be holding its own independent event by the end of the summer. That theory has proven to be true, as Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play for next week, where they will share updates from PlayStation Studios and talk about the future of the PS5.

Sony announced the next State of Play with a post to the PlayStation Blog earlier this morning. The next State of Play presentation will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Here, we can expect to get some big announcements from Sony and its stable of developers.

With a run-time set for 40 minutes, we can expect to get a lot of information at the upcoming State of Play. That said, Sony has not named any specific games that will be at the event, as they have with previous showcases. The company also confirmed in the blog post that there will be no mention of the upcoming PS5 PSVR at the event.

The September PlayStation State of Play is one week out, and will likely have some major announcements in regard to what’s next for the PS5. If you aren’t able to watch the event, no need to worry, as we’ll be covering all of the news dropped on the State of Play topic page here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola