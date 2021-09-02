PlayStation State of Play set for next week Sony will share more about the future of PS5 in the next State of Play presentation.

When Sony once again decided not to have a presence at E3 2021, many suspected that the company would be holding its own independent event by the end of the summer. That theory has proven to be true, as Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play for next week, where they will share updates from PlayStation Studios and talk about the future of the PS5.

Sony announced the next State of Play with a post to the PlayStation Blog earlier this morning. The next State of Play presentation will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Here, we can expect to get some big announcements from Sony and its stable of developers.

📅 Save the date!



PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/SN76KFLspG pic.twitter.com/KuN93OMq2d — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond. And stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase.

With a run-time set for 40 minutes, we can expect to get a lot of information at the upcoming State of Play. That said, Sony has not named any specific games that will be at the event, as they have with previous showcases. The company also confirmed in the blog post that there will be no mention of the upcoming PS5 PSVR at the event.

The September PlayStation State of Play is one week out, and will likely have some major announcements in regard to what’s next for the PS5. If you aren’t able to watch the event, no need to worry, as we’ll be covering all of the news dropped on the State of Play topic page here on Shacknews.