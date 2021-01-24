Rumor: A new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic may be in development Allegedly, neither Electronic Arts or BioWare are involved.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remains one of the most beloved entries in the franchise’s long-running history and, according to new rumors, a new KotOR game is currently in development. What’s more, the title is not being worked on by Electronic Arts or BioWare, two companies that have been at the helm of Star Wars games.

Originally reported on by the Video Games Chronicle, a recent podcast by Bespin Bulletin has ignited rumors that someone other than EA and BioWare is working on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. This rumor follows Jason Schreier’s comments on a ResetEra thread about who Lucasfilm Games would pick to develop a new KotOR. Schreier commented, “Nobody’s going to guess right that’s for sure”.

The last entry in the Knights of the Old Republic series was The Sith Lords in 2004.

These rumors might have a bit more credence to them considering Lucasfilm Games has recently been created as the new home of Star Wars video games. Not only that, but the new company has teased an upcoming open-world Star Wars game with Ubisoft.

The last time a Knights of the Old Republic game was released it was 2004, a year chock-full of fantastic titles. With a new Half-Life game already out, another Halo title coming this year, and World of Warcraft still going strong, a new KotOR title would round out the collection of games from that era that people still want to play. Sure, there was the Old Republic, but people really want that single-player RPG experience.

Considering Lucasfilm Games has been created, a Star Wars title with Ubisoft is in development, and Schreier’s own comments about KotOR being in the works, players could very well be close to hearing some official word about a new Knights of the Old Republic. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for any updates about this rumored KotOR game.