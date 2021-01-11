Lucasfilm Games is the new home of Star Wars video games Future Star Wars games will now be under the newly formed Lucasfilm Games banner.

Star Wars video games have quite the past. From iconic titles across a multitude of platforms, to cancelled titles like Star Wars: 1313, to the EA era, the Star Wars gaming franchise has been to Hell and back. Today, Lucasfilm has revealed Lucasfilm Games, the new brand in which all Star Wars titles across collaborators will be associated with moving forward.

Lucasfilm made a post to the Star Wars website to share news about the new era of Lucasfilm Games. “StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future,” the post reads.

To clear any confusion, this will likely not have any massive ramifications on any future Star Wars games, as far as we know. EA still holds the Star Wars license and will continue to oversee and publish Star Wars games until it's deal with Lucasfilm expires in 2023. The new Lucasfilm Games logo will be present on the covers of future Star Wars games, as well as on start-up screens.

We reported on the ressurrection of Lucasfilm Games back in 2019 when job listings for the team appeared on Disney's website. However, the wording in Lucasfilm's official statement clearly indicates that Lucasfilm Games is not a new developer, but is more of a branding move on part of Lucasfilm and parent company Disney to clearly identify all of the games belonging to its IP. There are also new Twitter and Facebook accounts for players to keep up with everything related to Lucasfilm Games.

For more in the world of Star Wars and for further updates out of the newly formed Lucasfilm Games, stick with us right here on Shacknews.