Imperial Stormtrooper hunts for rebel scum in Fortnite
The Imperial Stormtrooper outfit will let you inject some Star Wars into your Fortnite, but only for a few days.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to arrive this Friday, so the team at Star Wars: The Old Republic is congratulating Respawn by releasing a special mini-pet based on BD-1.
The Force is with Valve, as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will represent the first EA exclusive to hit Steam in years.
Shortly after our hands-on time with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Shacknews had an opportunity to speak to Narrative Lead Aaron Contreras and Lead Level Designer Jeff Magers about becoming a Jedi, loyal droid BD-1, and the continuing comparisons to Dark Souls.
The war between the Republic and the Sith is heating up in Onslaught, the new expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic. And it's out today!
After spending a day at Disney's new Galaxy's Edge attractions, visitors will be happy to dine at the Docking Bay 7 restaurant.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the first single-player Star Wars adventure to come along in some time, but we couldn't help but notice a resemblance to a certain other type of game. Shacknews goes hands-on.
Grab some friends and get ready to jump into co-op with this week's Star Wars Battlefront 2 Cooperation Update.
Sharpen your light saber (or whatever) and prepare to take up the mantle of Jedi in a PC-gaming classic, new for Nintendo Switch later this month.
EA and DICE are not only still rolling with Star Wars Battlefront 2, but they've laid out a full roadmap that includes content from the upcoming Rise of Skywalker motion picture.