Respawn & Bit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game is being revealed in April

The reveal will take place during the events of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 at the Makuhari Messe near Tokyo, Japan.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Lucasfilm Games
In April, Japan will welcome Star Wars fans to the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo for Star Wars Celebration 2025. It will be a weekend full of Star Wars news, reveals, panels, actors, and fandom. Respawn and Bit Reactor are also going to be there to show off their upcoming Star Wars game, confirming that we’ll get to see the first details of the previously announced strategy tactics title during the April 2025 event.

The Star Wars Celebration 2025 organizers shared details about the Respawn and Bit Reactor Star Wars Game reveal in a recently posted itinerary. On Saturday, April 19, at 4:30 p.m. JST (12:30 a.m. PT), the following activity is listed:

Repawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor's studio logos
Respawn Entertainment and Bit Reactor will finally show their Star Wars strategy game in April 2025.
Source: Bit Reactor

This is referring to the Star Wars strategy game that was confirmed to be in development at Respawn back in 2022. While a series of layoffs killed off several other adjacent products, the collaboration with Bit Reactor survived and has continued development up to this point. Now, this April, the world (or at least event goers at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025) will get to see what the duo has been working on.

April 19 is only about a month away, so stay tuned as we wait to see what comes out of the reveal, including release dates. You can follow the Star Wars series topic to keep up on the game’s latest news and coverage.

