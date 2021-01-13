Lucasfilm Games teases upcoming open-world Star Wars game with Ubisoft It would appear that Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have the reins on a big new upcoming Star Wars game.

For the longest time, nearly all licensed Star Wars games have rolled out under the Electronic Arts banner. Star Wars: Battlefront, Squadrons, and Jedi: Fallen Order have gone on to offer various and exciting experiences within the sci-fi fantasy franchise. However, it seems that with the relaunch of Lucasfilm Games, the group is going in a new direction with one of its upcoming major titles. A new open-world Star Wars game has been teased, and it’s coming from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment.

Lucasfilm Games shared the announcement of the upcoming Star Wars game collaboration with Ubisoft via the Lucasfilm Games Twitter on January 13, 2021. According to the tweet, Ubisoft and its subsidiary Massive Entertainment (known for development on Tom Clancy’s The Division series) are going to be heading up a new “story-driven, open-world Star Wars Adventure”. It’s interesting to see the franchise change hands for a major game, but Massive Entertainment’s portfolio also speaks to potential for an absolutely delightful new Star Wars game.

Learn more about the future of @LucasfilmGames in the Star Wars galaxy and beyond: https://t.co/uO1K1pivl2 pic.twitter.com/wRDccZvi3o — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) January 13, 2021

Of course, that leaves one wondering what’s going on with Electronic Arts and Star Wars. Business between Lucasfilm Games and EA seems to be intact for now as the former just finished revealing plans and updates for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on next-gen systems Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Even so, Lucasfilm Games have been on a roll. The group just re-asserted itself as the primary Star Wars games publisher a couple days ago and announced an upcoming Indiana Jones game with Bethesda and Machine Games soon after. It seems right off the bat that Lucasfilm Games is preparing to make big moves throughout 2021.

Stay tuned as we await further information on Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s new open-world Star Wars game and other Lucasfilm Games projects in 2021.