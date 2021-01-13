New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Lucasfilm Games teases upcoming open-world Star Wars game with Ubisoft

It would appear that Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment have the reins on a big new upcoming Star Wars game.
TJ Denzer
1

For the longest time, nearly all licensed Star Wars games have rolled out under the Electronic Arts banner. Star Wars: Battlefront, Squadrons, and Jedi: Fallen Order have gone on to offer various and exciting experiences within the sci-fi fantasy franchise. However, it seems that with the relaunch of Lucasfilm Games, the group is going in a new direction with one of its upcoming major titles. A new open-world Star Wars game has been teased, and it’s coming from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment.

Lucasfilm Games shared the announcement of the upcoming Star Wars game collaboration with Ubisoft via the Lucasfilm Games Twitter on January 13, 2021. According to the tweet, Ubisoft and its subsidiary Massive Entertainment (known for development on Tom Clancy’s The Division series) are going to be heading up a new “story-driven, open-world Star Wars Adventure”. It’s interesting to see the franchise change hands for a major game, but Massive Entertainment’s portfolio also speaks to potential for an absolutely delightful new Star Wars game.

Of course, that leaves one wondering what’s going on with Electronic Arts and Star Wars. Business between Lucasfilm Games and EA seems to be intact for now as the former just finished revealing plans and updates for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on next-gen systems Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Even so, Lucasfilm Games have been on a roll. The group just re-asserted itself as the primary Star Wars games publisher a couple days ago and announced an upcoming Indiana Jones game with Bethesda and Machine Games soon after. It seems right off the bat that Lucasfilm Games is preparing to make big moves throughout 2021.

Stay tuned as we await further information on Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s new open-world Star Wars game and other Lucasfilm Games projects in 2021.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola