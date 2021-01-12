Indiana Jones game coming from Bethesda and Machine Games Bethesda has announced that Todd Howard will produce an Indiana Jones video game from Machine Games.

Bethesda has revealed that a new Indiana Jones video game is in development from Machine Games. The game will be produced by Todd Howard in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, and was announced with a brief teaser trailer.

Bethesda tweeted a teaser for its new Indiana Jones game on January 12. In the brief trailer, we see a table with photos, a plane ticket to Rome, and some adventurer's gear. At the end, we see the iconic hat and whip used by Indy in all of his film outings.

Bethesda didn’t share much information about the Indiana Jones game, other than the fact that it will be developed by Machine Games, the studio behind the rebooted Wolfenstein series. It was also shared that the game will be executively produced by Bethesda veteran Todd Howard, in collaboration with the newly announced Lucasfilm Games.

It will likely be a while before we get more concrete details, but the announcement of a new Indiana Jones game raises some intriguing questions. With Microsoft now the parent company of Bethesda, will Indiana Jones be exclusive to the Xbox and Windows platforms? Many are already speculating that this will be Microsoft’s new premiere action franchise of the future, rivaling that of Uncharted on the PlayStation consoles.

A small handful of story details come courtesy of the Star Wars website. "The game will tell a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer."

For more updates on the newly announced Indiana Jones video game from Bethesda and Machine Games, stick with us right here on Shacknews.