Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake allegedly put on hold Aspyr Media has reportedly faced a number of setbacks following announcement of a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic back at the end of 2021.

Star Wars fans were overjoyed at the end of 2021 to hear that Knights of the Old Republic was getting a remake, and some folks were even happy to know that Aspyr Media, which has been working on a number of remasters of older Star Wars games was tapped for as the developer. However, trouble has seemingly hit the studio. Reportedly, enough trouble to put the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake on hold for the foreseeable future.

Reports of Aspyr’s alleged studio trouble and suspension of work on Knights of the Old Republic came from Bloomberg, which claims to have spoken to anonymous sources close to the studio and its ongoing business. Apparently, this month, the game’s art director and design director were abruptly fired. Following this action, Aspyr’s studio leads apparently told employees that the KOTOR remake is on hold indefinitely as the studio looks to sign new contracts for further projects and development opportunities, according to sources that could be named or speak publicly on the matter.

Announced late in 2021 for PS5, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic promised a refreshed adventure for fans of the classic game.

Source: Aspyr Media

If the above rumors are true, it looks like any and all prospect of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake coming out anytime soon are unlikely. Announced back in September 2021, Aspyr has been preparing the classic KOTOR for a remastered and remade launch on the PlayStation 5. However, we had heard little on the matter since the initial announcement, with even Star Wars Day on May 4 passing by with little news. Aspyr has worked on plenty of older Star Wars games before, including bringing Star Wars: Republic Commando and Star Wars Episode 1: Racer to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

There have been plenty of reasons to believe Aspyr were the right fit for a Knights of the Old Republic remake up to this point, but it sounds like things may be less than peachy. As we await new and hopefully more concrete details on this story, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates.