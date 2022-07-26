Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake allegedly put on hold

Aspyr Media has reportedly faced a number of setbacks following announcement of a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic back at the end of 2021.
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
Star Wars fans were overjoyed at the end of 2021 to hear that Knights of the Old Republic was getting a remake, and some folks were even happy to know that Aspyr Media, which has been working on a number of remasters of older Star Wars games was tapped for as the developer. However, trouble has seemingly hit the studio. Reportedly, enough trouble to put the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake on hold for the foreseeable future.

Reports of Aspyr’s alleged studio trouble and suspension of work on Knights of the Old Republic came from Bloomberg, which claims to have spoken to anonymous sources close to the studio and its ongoing business. Apparently, this month, the game’s art director and design director were abruptly fired. Following this action, Aspyr’s studio leads apparently told employees that the KOTOR remake is on hold indefinitely as the studio looks to sign new contracts for further projects and development opportunities, according to sources that could be named or speak publicly on the matter.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake logo
Announced late in 2021 for PS5, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic promised a refreshed adventure for fans of the classic game.
Source: Aspyr Media

If the above rumors are true, it looks like any and all prospect of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake coming out anytime soon are unlikely. Announced back in September 2021, Aspyr has been preparing the classic KOTOR for a remastered and remade launch on the PlayStation 5. However, we had heard little on the matter since the initial announcement, with even Star Wars Day on May 4 passing by with little news. Aspyr has worked on plenty of older Star Wars games before, including bringing Star Wars: Republic Commando and Star Wars Episode 1: Racer to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

There have been plenty of reasons to believe Aspyr were the right fit for a Knights of the Old Republic remake up to this point, but it sounds like things may be less than peachy. As we await new and hopefully more concrete details on this story, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 26, 2022 4:05 PM

    Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake allegedly put on hold

    shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 26, 2022 2:41 PM

      KOTOR remake delayed

      https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1552043423250653187

      PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 26, 2022 2:46 PM

        Well that's a bummer!

      theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 26, 2022 2:49 PM

        There is a "delay" and then there is this, which sounds more like hiatus/ proto cancellation.

      nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 2:55 PM

        2 delays is the delay sweetspot, it means the project is on track but they're taking the time to make it solid. Any more and project isn't on track, any less and it won't be solid.

      Izakhar
        reply
        July 26, 2022 2:57 PM

        Say what you want about SWTOR (the MMO) but if they fired the Art Lead that has worked on that series for the past 12 years things aren't looking good.

        SWTOR was limited before it's launch by its crappy engine, if the KOTOR remake was using Unreal 5 I can only imagine the things that they could've done.

      bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 2:58 PM

        "indefinitely" delayed being the operative word

      beepboopbeep
        reply
        July 26, 2022 3:12 PM

        Is it a remake verbatim or a different game?

        Asking cause I’m playing the original KOTOR

        PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 26, 2022 3:26 PM

          Advertised as "remake" though details are slim. I was expecting basically the same story in a modern engine with enhanced graphics and sounds. Though with it being made by Aspyr, I wasn't really expecting much. If you're enjoying the original, I'd say just keep on going!

      smegula legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        July 26, 2022 3:28 PM

        hopefully they will do a new game instead now

      thetangent legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 3:29 PM

        Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck. :(

      ariakaz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 4:08 PM

        "Developer Aspyr abruptly fired two directors this month and told staff that the project is on pause as it tries to figure out what comes next."

        no bueno

      ]pm[chem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 26, 2022 5:27 PM

        Meatbags,

    baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 4:07 PM

      Feel like there is more to this story.

    at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 26, 2022 4:18 PM

      Kill this project. Kotor was perfect as is and still holds up to this day. Make a new game in the Kotor universe. I am a fan of remakes, but wasn’t too thrilled about this one

